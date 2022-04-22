Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.30

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.30 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 297.50 ($3.87). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 334,688 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.07), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,060.94).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

