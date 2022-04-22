Morgan Stanley Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $39.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

