Morgan Stanley Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DK. Bank of America raised Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $7,037,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Delek US by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Delek US by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

