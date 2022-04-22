Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 20976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

Get Mountain Boy Minerals alerts:

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.