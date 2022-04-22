Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 2.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 31,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 257,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.15 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$168.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

