MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.36 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $135.53 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

