Mrweb Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.93 Million (AMA)

Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar. Mrweb Finance has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00103785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mrweb Finance

AMA is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance . Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

Buying and Selling Mrweb Finance

