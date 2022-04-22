Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.