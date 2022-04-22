NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Sunday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 39.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17.

In other news, insider Warwick Evans acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$204,000.00 ($150,000.00).

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

