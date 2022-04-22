Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,702,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,969,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

