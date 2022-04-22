National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

CVE MAI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.73.

In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,381,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,382,036.

Minera Alamos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.