National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
CVE MAI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.73.
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.
