National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.70. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

