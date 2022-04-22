National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,833. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.