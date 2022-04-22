National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $81.43. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 21 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
