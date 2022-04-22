National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $81.43. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.