nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.55

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 5346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.