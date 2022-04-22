Neo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Billion (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.13 or 0.00052267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $141.36 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

