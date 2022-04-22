Nervos Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.68 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $341.35 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.54 or 0.07431561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00266699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00798480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.92 or 0.00670783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00087425 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00406684 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,428,372,107 coins and its circulating supply is 30,578,501,578 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

