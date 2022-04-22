Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NFLX traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.87. 226,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.