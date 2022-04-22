Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.52 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

