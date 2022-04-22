NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stake Lessened by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in NETGEAR by 12.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

