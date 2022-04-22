Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00068275 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

