Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.51 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

