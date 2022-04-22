Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NEM traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 690,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

