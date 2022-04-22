NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.18 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

