NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

