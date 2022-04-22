NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

