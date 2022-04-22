NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.37.

NEX opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

