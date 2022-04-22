Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394,292.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $394,292.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.59 or 0.07379409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00264850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00794287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00694720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00086963 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00405205 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,808,471,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,241,471,854 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

