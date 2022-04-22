Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s previous close.
NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
NSR stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,296. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a market cap of C$604.12 million and a PE ratio of -257.63.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
