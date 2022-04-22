Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NNFSF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.98.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
