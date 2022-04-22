Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NNFSF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

