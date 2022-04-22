Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 113 at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.