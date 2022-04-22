Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.69.
A number of research analysts have commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NHYDY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 112,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
