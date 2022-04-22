Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 112,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

