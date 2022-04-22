North Growth Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Zymeworks worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 4,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

