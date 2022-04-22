North Growth Management Ltd. Raises Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Funko worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $296,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,668,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,822,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $867.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.