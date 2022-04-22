North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,125. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

