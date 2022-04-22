North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $417.48 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.