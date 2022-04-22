North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

