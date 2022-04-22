North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BP were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $4,043,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

