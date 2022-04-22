North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $713,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

