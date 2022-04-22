North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $865,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

