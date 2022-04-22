North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 802,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

