North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.64% of Sharps Compliance worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

