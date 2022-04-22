North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.