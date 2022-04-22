North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 823 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $113.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

