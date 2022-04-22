Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NTRS traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.19. 1,215,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,698. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.
In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
