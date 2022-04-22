Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.71.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$40.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.74. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$44.20.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

