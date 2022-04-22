NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.57

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.57 and traded as high as C$13.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 527,653 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.