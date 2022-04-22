Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

