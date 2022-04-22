NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

