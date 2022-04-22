NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 18,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,503. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

